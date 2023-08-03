Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announces Tioga County has been officially added to the institution’s service region effective July 11. With this approval granted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, NPRC’s service region has grown to 10 counties.
“NPRC’s focus has always been on our students and the communities that we serve,” said College President Susie Snelick. “Our rural counties deserve the educational opportunities that our urban counterparts have enjoyed for centuries. We are proud that our board supports a vision of broadening our services to include additional rural communities in a strategic growth plan. It is also exciting that the Secretary of Education believes in NPRC and has approved the expansion of our region to include Tioga County. We look forward to serving the students, employers and residents of Tioga County and providing opportunities for movement and growth along career pathways in workforce development and our associate degrees.”
The College officially began offering classes in Tioga County in January 2023 as Northern Tioga School District and Southern Tioga School District Southern Tioga School District welcomed NPRC to use their facilities for academic courses.
NPRC is a two-year, open admission college that provides various post-secondary education options to residents of ten counties in northern Pennsylvania. NPRC offers associate degrees, certificates and workforce development training courses that guide students to prosperous careers and fosters economic growth throughout the region we serve. NPRC partners with local community locations to combine live classroom instruction and interactive technology to enable face-to-face learning by meeting students where they are, within approximately 30 minutes from home.
NPRC’s fall term will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with the priority application deadline being Wednesday, Aug. 9. Tuition for Tioga County residents is $185 per credit hour. Institutional aid is available for eligible students. Students who successfully complete a degree in business administration, criminal justice, liberal studies or social sciences at NPRC may also be eligible for complete degree transfer and scholarships to Commonwealth University’s respective four-year degree programs.
For additional details and assistance regarding applications and enrollment, contact NPRC’s educational representative for Tioga County Dawn Hull at info@rrcnpa.org.