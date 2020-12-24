The NRA Foundation has awarded Mill Cove, Inc. a grant totaling $3,416.75 to fund the purchase of ammunition.
The ammunition will be used by National Rifle Association course instructors and by Mansfield University instructors with MU’s Public Safety Training Institute and Police Academy to assist in the training and education of the general public and MU students. These instructors use the Mill Cove shooting range to train their students in the proper and safe use of firearms.
“We are very excited that Mill Cove, Inc. received this grant and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said Marilyn Jones, corporate secretary for Mill Cove, Inc.
Founded in 1999, Mill Cove, Inc. operates and maintains the Mill Cove Environmental Area for recreation and environmental research. The organization hosts Earth Day at Mill Cove each year with the exception of this year due to COVID-19 and also offers opportunities to picnic, hike, fish and shoot.
Annually, with the exception of 2020 because of the coronavirus, the Friends of the NRA has held a banquet at Whitneyville with a portion of the funds raised donated to the NRA Foundation’s statewide grant program.
“This was the fourth time Mill Cove applied for a foundation grant. We submitted the application between November and December of 2019. Due to COVID, the grants were awarded later than normal,” she said.
“Typically an instructor would have between 10 and 15 people in a class. Each participant usually shoots 100 to 150 rounds. Based on that and the average number of classes held in prior years, the ammunition should last about one year,” said Jones.
This year and in years past, the Game Commission has released pheasants in the Mill Cove Environmental Area because it offers good habitat for them. The Fish and Boat Commission stocks Mill Creek with trout annually. “Outdoor enthusiasts are provided with many opportunities between the shooting range, the pheasants and trout,” she said.
For information about how to join Mill Cove, Inc. in its efforts to improve recreational and environmental opportunities, contact Jones at 570-549-2794.