Since 1993, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority has been helping local youth pursue their educational endeavors by providing scholarship monies.
The authority called upon graduating seniors to apply for a scholarship up to $1,000. Criteria for scholarship qualification include being a resident of Bradford, Sullivan or Tioga County; planning to further themselves by majoring in an environmental-related field; and completing an essay pertaining to solid waste management. Applicants were also evaluated on their extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and academic performance.
NTSWA awarded four scholarships this year totaling $3,500 to: Lylah Smith of Canton High School, Reagan Kelley of Canton High School, Hope Sampson of Wellsboro High School and Katherine Nealen of North Penn-Liberty High School.