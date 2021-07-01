The Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority completed another successful household hazardous waste collection on June 26.
This is the 16th consecutive year the authority has hosted the free collection for the residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties at the landfill/recycling center in West Burlington Township, Bradford County.
The collection had more than 85 participants and recovered an 12.65 tons of hazardous materials, including mercury, flammable liquids, oxidizing liquids and solids, pesticides and herbicides, paints and more.
Once collected these materials are either recycled or properly disposed of by a contractor. This year’s materials were collected by MXI Environmental Services, LLC out of Arlington, Virginia.
The authority was able to host the collection through ChemSweep, a state collection program through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to recover canceled, suspended or unwanted pesticide products from farmers and local applicators.
The state department pays for the portion of the pesticides collected through the event but the remaining materials have always been at the expense of the authority. This event is the only outlet in the area for these types of materials.
The authority thanks the participants as well as the Master Gardeners for volunteering. Everyone’s efforts contributed to another successful event. The authority reminds residents that used motor oil, antifreeze and lead acid batteries are accepted year round free of charge at the facilities in Burlington, Blossburg and Wellsboro.
For more information, contact Leigh Twoey at 570-297-4177 or Ltwoey@ntswa.org.