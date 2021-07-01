Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.