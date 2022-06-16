Free programs for children begin on June 16 with SummerQuest/Summer Reading. This 6-week program will run on Thursdays through July 21, from 11 a.m. to noon. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. For ages 4-12, the program will include projects, games, crafts, stories and STEAM activities. Pirates, sharks, conservation, sea monsters, mysteries and more will inspire kids. Snacks and prizes are included and free books are given on the last day.

On June 17 at 2 p.m., paleontologists Mike & Roberta Straka will take you on a scientific exploration of the ancient seas from 70 million years ago. During the “Ancient Undersea Reptile Show,” kids will meet Molly the Mosasaur, a 15-foot ancient undersea reptile, along with other creatures that lived with Molly. The program also includes a game show, some magic and show and tell with rare fossils. Kids can enjoy the Dig Workshop and learn how to dig up fossils and how to identify them. This will be outside, weather permitting. Bring chairs or blankets.

Led by retired teacher Sue Greene, “Yoga & Arts Camp” will be held from June 20-24 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. The ocean and its creatures will inspire our projects and activities. The library will provide water, snacks, prizes and all materials.

Momentum Music Services will lead, “Songs of the Sea.” This music program for ages 5-12 will be on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. June 21-July 26. Kids will go on a voyage with songs and instruments associated with the ocean and boat travel.

Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum will visit on June 23 at 11 a.m. to present, “Save the Ocean: Oceans of Possibilities.” Follow a mermaid and sea turtle as they explore the ocean and learn about ocean trash. Meet a live turtle, learn about their history and how to help them. This program is open to all.

Exotic animals will be back at the library on July 12 at 1 p.m. Exotic Edventures will present, “An Animal Adventure!” featuring many exotic animal rescues. This show will offer a way to inspire conservation and a love of nature in all ages. This program will be outside, weather permitting. Bbring chairs or blankets.

All programs are free thanks to community funding, including a grant from the Ward Foundation and donations from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. The library is excited to be partnering with the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance, which will support two new week-long programs.

From July 18–22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., teens are invited to hang out at the library during, “Teen Summer Chill!” This program will consist of yoga, art, time to hang out with friends, games, and self-expression. This week will include snacks and prizes.

From July 25-29, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. for kids ages 6-12 will be an enchanted forest program. Led by Sue Greene, this will allow children to be active and creative. A magical world awaits. This includes “enchanted yoga,” arts and crafts, stories and library books, imagination, magic and wonder. This will include snacks and prizes.

Funded by the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance, will be, “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour,” on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. Led by Johna Neal, this program will teach kids about kindness, planting and growing. Kids and their caregivers will socialize, listen to stories and participate in a planting activity. Each child will receive a free book.

Professional Musicians from the Endless Mountain Music Festival will visit the library to present, “Baby Shark & Friends!” on Aug.1 at 10 a.m. This family program will take participants on an ocean voyage while learning about different musical instruments and types of music.

There will also be a virtual reading program through ReadSquared again this year. Preschoolers, school-age students, teens and even adults can track their reading online, complete missions and are eligible to win prizes. This will be open on June 20 through the end of August.

Groups are always welcome. Registration forms are available at the library and on Facebook, and pre-registration is suggested for indoor programs due to space. Feel free to call, e-mail or stop in the library for more details on our summer programs and other initiatives: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com.

