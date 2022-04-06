In the March 17 paper, the Problem 5 team from the Rock L. Butler Middle School incorrectly was identified as the Problem 4 team. Both photos and captions are being reprinted for students and their families. The Gazette apologizes for the mix-up and is reprinting both photographs.
