Coming to Wellsboro is the Scottish band, the Old Blind Dogs who will take the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
On Sept. 12, band members flew into the United States from Scotland to rehearse with Elias Alexander, who is joining them for their five-week USA tour, which includes stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York Colorado and Arizona. Alexander plays the bagpipes, whistles and sings. Ali Hutton, the band’s piper for many years decided to hang up his Old Blind Dogs boots and focus on his family and other projects.
One of Scotland’s most highly touted traditional folk bands, the Dogs are known for their strong, shared musical vision. They play an energetic mix of traditional Scottish folk tunes and Celtic songs with influences from rock, reggae, jazz, blues and Middle Eastern musical rhythms.
The Dogs have recorded 14 studio albums and won numerous awards. They are celebrating 30 years on the road this year following the release of their 14th album, “Knucklehead Circus.”
Jonny Hardie (fiddle, guitar, vocals) is the only original member in the Dogs. Other band members are Aaron Jones (bouzouki, guitar, vocals), and Donald Hay (percussion, vocals).
The audience bring beverages, snacks and reserve a table. For tickets and a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.