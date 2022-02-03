To misquote Shakespeare, “To snowshoe or not to snowshoe, that is the question.” Indecision will get you almost every time.

I thought about this ahead of time and arrived at the indecisive conclusion that I would not need snowshoes if I followed with crampons on my shoes, staying in the track of a few hikers wearing snowshoes. So my buddy Tom and I opted to go sans snowshoes.

Mistake. Most steps we took resulted in our feet slipping off the sides of the impressions made by smarter snowshoe hikers ahead of us. It was hard going.

Larry’s Loop Trail in Tioga State Forest near Arnot had not been used since approximately 10 to 12 inches of snow had fallen. Mixed hardwood and evergreen trees spiked gray shadows on the pure white snow under a cloudless ski creating a different kind of beauty.

The group’s plan, organized by “Chief Organizer” Rich Mumper, was to do an out-and-back six-miles, about three hours.

I knew it would be very difficult to make six miles (the most I’ve done in the snow lately is five km, or 3.1 miles), so Tom and I turned around at 1.5 miles.

The rest of the group reversed direction at three miles and finished before us. Despite the slow going we enjoyed the experience of getting together with friends and admiring the beauty of God’s creation.

Even the cold temperatures did not deter us. In the early morning Henry had 19°F below zero at his home in northern Tioga County, but it warmed up to -9° when we started the hike at 9:30 a.m. As has been said, “There’s no such thing as bad weather; only bad clothing.”

In an effort to arrange a weekday hike that may not promise bad weather, let’s do an “Old Geezer II” hike that’s doable for just about anybody. That’s on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The extended forecast promises decent weather.

We’ll hike the 3.1 mile Lakeside Trail around Hills Creek Lake. Because I’m kinda slow lately (an understatement, indeed) we’ll set a slow pace, allowing for about three hours to enjoy the scenery.

Meet at Hills Creek State Park at 10 a.m. at the Tauscher trailhead on Kelly’s Swamp Lane just off Spill Way Road.

Hope to see a large entourage there.