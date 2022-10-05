On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7pm, Kevin Titus of Vermont will take the stage as Doc Holliday in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Following his performance will be a question and answer session with the audience.

This is the second of seven History Comes Alive performances being presented by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts during the 2022-2023 series.

An American gambler, gunfighter and dentist, Holliday was born on Aug. 14, 1851, and died of tuberculosis on Nov. 8, 1887 at the age of 36.

A close friend and associate of lawman Wyatt Earp, Holliday is best known for his role in the events leading up to and following the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral that occurred in Tombstone, Ariz. on Oct. 26, 1881 when he was 30.

“I will be portraying Doc Holliday as if he is there, telling his story, including highlights, such as his connection to Pennsylvania,” said Titus.

“I will be wearing authentic attire, use an accent appropriate to his time and will be sharing some of the comic remarks that he actually said. The audience will feel as though they are actually meeting him,” he said.

“I like to think of myself as an historical actor, but my manager gave me the title, the great historical interpreter.”

During his 40-plus years as an actor, Titus has appeared in Hollywood films, television documentaries and historic dramas like “Turn” and traveled around the country portraying more than 400 famous historical figures. Among his favorite characters are Benedict Arnold, past U.S. Presidents like William G. Harding and an 18th century whaler.

He also plays in gangster movies and is best known for his portrayal of 1930s gangster in films like “Bonnie and Clyde: The Real Story.”

In a new film being released on Oct. 28 about Robin Williams titled “Being Robin,” Titus plays an annoying fan.

“I do it because I enjoy who and what I portray. It’s fun – that’s key,” he said. “It’s also to keep history alive and to help people feel good about where they live and who they are.

“Every character is different. I do whatever is needed to make each one believable. It is important to me to portray them as truthfully and as respectfully as I can,” he said.

The other History Comes Alive performances are in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the following dates: Nov. 9, Steven Edenbo as Thomas Jefferson; Dec. 14, Robert Gleason as Thomas Paine; Feb. 8, 2003, Bill Robling as Benjamin Franklin; March 15, 2003, Kim Hanley as Betsy Ross; and April 12, 2003, Robert Gleason as William Penn.

For information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.