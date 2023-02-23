Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.