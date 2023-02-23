Sandra Olson has announced her candidacy for Tioga County District Attorney as a Republican.
Olson was born in Blossburg and graduated from North Penn High School. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve and reached the rank of lieutenant colonel, worked as a registered nurse for many years, and has over 25 years of experience as a lawyer.
In her lengthy legal career, she has represented municipalities, Children and Youth Services, and most recently served as an assistant district attorney. Olson also is an ordained Lutheran minister.
“I respectively request everyone’s support because I believe the District Attorney’s Office should be proactive in supporting law enforcement and in addressing our illegal drug problem,” Olson said.
Olson earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Alfred University and her master’s from Widener University. She earned her juris doctorate at Dickinson School of Law.
She is pastor of the Siloa Lutheran Church in Morris Run and Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Arnot. She serves on the Children’s Round Table and is on the board of directors for Broad Acres Nursing Home.
Her priorities include:
- Refocus and allocate resources to prioritize addressing the illegal drug crisis.
- Support local law enforcement and state police with investigating and prosecuting drug cases and other crimes.
- Accept the Attorney General’s Office plan to create a diversionary program for non-violent and minor crimes in a similar fashion as surrounding counties.
- Increase the district attorney’s role in working with the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team to help address issues with Children and Youth cases.
- Engage parents and work with local education institutions to provide training to both parents and children on how to protect themselves while using social media.
- Develop an outreach program to notify the public of important safety issues.
- Notify the public of internet and phone scams to protect senior citizens.
- Increase the District Attorney’s Office transparency to the public.