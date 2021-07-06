Open auditions for a play written by A. R. Gurney are at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, July 17 and 24 and 4 p.m. on Sundays, July 18 and 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
There are roles for two men and two women. No experience is necessary to audition and no preparation is needed. Directing the play is Titus Himmelberger.
The play’s subject is “Sylvia,” a dog, the couple who adopts her and the comedy that results. The role of the dog will be played by a woman. There are also roles for two men and one additional woman.
Performances will be over two consecutive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.