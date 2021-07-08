If you have a deep love for the PA Wilds and want to help safeguard the outdoors for future generations, now is your chance to learn about and get involved in protecting waterways, wildlife, woods and more through the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program.
The Master Watershed Steward Program, established to conserve local watersheds by educating and empowering volunteers across the Commonwealth, has more than 700 participants in 25 Pennsylvania counties. Master Watershed Stewards have collectively contributed more than 50,000 volunteer hours improving Pennsylvania watersheds and have fostered strong connections to other local conservation programs and organizations.
The excitement has been so great in the PA Wilds that Extension is opening another class this fall.
The program provides training on a variety of environmental topics, including water quality, stream health, stormwater management, native plants, wildlife and geology. This is followed by hands-on volunteer opportunities with partner organizations and agencies in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties, as well as from across the PA Wilds.
To learn more about what it means to be a steward and what is required, attend one of the free Open Houses in July. You can register for one of two dates at https://extension.psu.edu/pennsylvania-wilds-master-watershed-steward-open-house.
If you think you’re ready to apply to be a steward, visit extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards/counties/cameron-elk-mckean-pottercounties.
For other inquiries, contact Travis Wingard at tww5160@psu.edu.