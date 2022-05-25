The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announces the Young People’s Concert and Hot Glass Show at the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning, N.Y. The Orchestra will perform this fun and charming concert especially for the young and their families on Sunday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m.
The Orchestra will play pieces guaranteed to have young folks dancing in their seats. Kid-friendly favorites such as the Carnival of the Animals will be narrated by OSFL harpist Rosanna Moore. The winner of the Hertzog Concerto Competition, Nikhil Lahiri, a recent graduate of Corning-Painted Post High School, will be the soloist accompanied by the orchestra in the Oboe Concerto in C Minor by Marcello.
Other pieces on the program will include Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee and Gershwin’s Walking the Dog, using most of the instruments in the Orchestra: timpani, violins, violas, cellos, basses, clarinet, flute and two pianos. The Orchestra concert and the Hot Glass show will be simultaneously streamed on the big screens in both the auditorium and the amphitheater.
The short program (45 minutes) is presented in a relaxed setting without intermission. Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Seating is available directly on the open floor. Age-appropriate, educational activity sheets will be provided. All ages are welcome.
The Orchestra will comply with the current COVID-19 safety guidelines of the Museum and the CDC. There will be masks available at the entrance. If you have any symptoms or are not feeling well, stay home and come back for a future concert when you are feeling better.
Free admission to the concert is included with your museum admission that day.
For tickets, visit CMoG.org or call 607-937-5371. For information, visit OSFL.org or call 607-936-2873.