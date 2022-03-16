The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announces the first concert of the Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series to be presented by the Edgewood Piano Trio. The concert will be held on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Presbyterian Church, Elmira, N.Y.
The program will feature Mozart’s Piano Trio No. 5 in C Major, as well as the Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Margaret Matthews, assistant principal second violin, and Eric Johnson, cello, both of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, team with Gwen Beckman, piano. Playing together since 2015, the trio have chosen two contrasting pieces: clear, specific classical Mozart, versus fiery, surprising romantic Beethoven.
Following the tradition of the Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series, oral program notes will be given throughout the performance. The short format program (60 to 75 minutes) is presented in an intimate, relaxed setting without intermission. All ages are welcome.
The concert will comply with the current COVID-19 safety guidelines of the venue and the CDC. There will be distanced seating and masks available at the entrance. If you have any symptoms or are not feeling well, stay home and come back for a future concert when you are feeling better.
For the best pricing, get a season subscription, visit https://www.osfl.org/subscriptions.html. For tickets for this performance only, visit osfl.org or call| 607-936-2873.