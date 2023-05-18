The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announces that the Doreen B. Hertzog Concerto and Aria Competition, application deadline is fast approaching. Auditions are open to any high school student in grades 9-12. Eligible instruments include piano, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and voice.
Applications and audio recordings are due by noon on Monday, May 22. The 2023 Doreen B. Hertzog Competition winner will perform one movement of a concerto or aria with the OSFL during the 2023-2024 concert season.
Designed to showcase the finest young musicians, the Hertzog Competition is a vehicle for the OSFL to nurture and support talented young performers throughout the region, from Rochester, N.Y. to Mansfield and beyond.
The Doreen B. Hertzog Concerto and Aria Competition is very competitive. “The Hertzog competition is an important step in the development of our local young talent. Much can be learned from the music competition experience regardless of the outcome,” said Toshiyuki Shimada, OSFL’s music director and conductor.
“What is unique about the OSFL’s young artist competition is that it is for high school students and singers are included. We welcome high school vocalists to apply with arias and art songs that have orchestral accompaniments,” said Managing Director Karen Dusek “If there is a question about eligible vocal solos, just contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org, or at 607-936-2873.”
The downloadable application and further audition details are available online at https://www.osfl.org/hertzogcompetition.html.