The Rev. Edward K. Erb will present an organ recital in Steadman Theatre on the campus of Mansfield University on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The program, “Of Spirits, Ghouls and Saints: An Organ Recital of ‘Horror’ and ‘Saintliness,’” celebrates both Halloween and All Saints’ Day.
The Rev. Erb currently serves (since June 2021) as rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro. He received a BA from Lycoming College in Williamsport with degrees in religion, (Biblical) archeology and music. Having served as a church musician since high school, Father Erb was organist-choirmaster of Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport, then Christ Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, then on to All Saints Church in Hershey, while attending seminary.
He studied organ with June Miller at Penn State University and Canon Mark Laubach at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre. At General Theological Seminary in New York City, the Rev. Erb was the student organist under Dr. David Hurd. He was on staff for several years for the Royal School of Church Music in America, especially as mentor to the organ scholars, developing a program for the week’s training.
The free concert will begin a campaign to raise money for repairs to the 1970 Möller pipe organ.
The program includes:
- Toccata & Fugue in D minor — J.S. Bach
- “Kyrie” from Requiem — Maurice Duruflé
- Marche Funèbre d’une Marionette — Charles Gounod (the “Alfred Hitchcock Show Theme”)
- Two settings of “O Welt ich müß dich lassen” (O world, I must thou leave) and “O wie Selig” (O, How Blessed are They) — Johannes Brahms
- Elegy on “I’ll Fly Away” — E.K. Erb
- The “Addams’ Family” theme — Vic Mizzy (finger snapping and singing encouraged)