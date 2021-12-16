The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Wellsboro Tackle Shack are offering the two-part “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” program twice and the two-part “Intro to Ice Fishing” program once.
Women interested in learning ice fishing basics can register for one of the two “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” programs.
Anyone 12 years of age and up interested in learning ice fishing basics can register for the “Intro to Ice Fishing” program.
All three programs are free and include Part 1 virtual instruction and Part 2 in-person instruction.
Part 1 (Virtual) – From the comfort of home, learn the following: basics of ice fishing equipment, ice safety, baits and lures, layering, planning a trip and important health/safety logistics for Part 2 of the program.
Part 2 (On-ice/In-person) – Nessmuk Lake, Wellsboro. This part of the program includes a brief review of Part 1 followed by the registrant actually ice fishing with instructor assistance. The program will end with a chance to “taste” panfish, following a demonstration on how to prepare, fillet and cook them.
PFBC instructors will not only provide free instruction, both virtually and in-person, but also ice fishing equipment and bait for the in-person session in addition to an ice fishing gear reference packet and panfish recipes to take home along with free door prizes.
Preregister for Women’s Intro
All women who preregister now for one of the two three-hour, on-ice, in-person Part 2 sessions of the “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” program being held on Saturday, Jan. 22 will automatically be signed up for Part 1, the virtual session on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 6-8 p.m.
Choose to attend either the morning session or the afternoon session.
Preregister at www.register-ed.com/events/view/175118 for the Jan. 22 morning session from 9 a.m.–noon or at www.register-ed.com/events/view/175119 for the Jan. 22 afternoon session from 1-4 p.m..
Preregister for Intro
Anyone 12 years of age and up who preregisters for the “Intro to Ice Fishing” program being held in-person on-ice on Sunday, Jan. 23 will automatically be signed up for Part 1, the virtual session on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Preregister at www.register-ed.com/events/view/175120 for the Jan. 23 session from 9 a.m. - noon.