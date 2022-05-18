The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association will hold its annual conference in Tioga County May 18-21. This year marks the seventh time that POWA has held a conference in Tioga County.

POWA first held a conference in Tioga County, based in Wellsboro, in the early 1950s. At that time, Wellsboro Gazette columnist and WNBT radio host Lou Stevenson was president of the association. Tioga County hosted POWA in 1968, 1972, 1977, 1984 and 2010.

Though the name is a reference to the major means of communication for outdoors enthusiasts dating back to POWA’s founding, today, POWA members are outdoor “communicators” and include the traditional book, newspaper and magazine writers, as well as radio and television, outdoor art and photography, internet blogs and books.

The conference began on Wednesday as early gobbler hunters arrived. They then met at The Wellsboro House to renew old friendships and to enjoy a meal washed down with the restaurant’s brewed beers.

The early birds hunted Thursday morning for lovesick gobblers with local guides. It’s a bit of a tradition that at least one of the POWA members score on a tom turkey. Later Thursday, other arrivals will meet the hunters and guides at the Wellsboro House for dinner and drinks.

Friday is filled with activities that include fishing on Pine Creek or one of the lakes in the area as well as some native brook trout habitat. Some members will visit the PA Game Commission’s “Muck” to observe a commission project that harbors numerous species of birdlife. Others will visit the Pine Creek Rail Trail and learn about the Darling Run Civilian Conservation Corp Camp and witness a pair of eagles nesting across from the CCC Camp.

Some writers will fish, canoe or kayak at Mill Cove just outside of Mansfield. All attendees will gather at Mill Cove in late afternoon for a barbeque picnic and a storytelling night around the campfire. Attending the campfire will be Charlie Fox, who will explain the environmental education mission of Mill Cove, Inc., and Rose Moore, star of the TV show ”Alone” and owner of Moore’s Sporting Goods store in Wellsboro.

Members will return to Hickory Hall at Mansfield University, their housing for Friday and Saturday evenings. The focus of the conference is craft improvement.

Saturday morning includes a number of skill enhancement and craft improvement seminars. In the afternoon, supporting members, outdoor-related groups and businesses who are tied to POWA will present their products and services to the members.

Attending the conference will be a number of “legends” in the outdoor communication field: award-winning artists Gerald Putt and Ken Hunter, photographers Tim Flanigan and Bob Stiner, television stars Ralph Scherder and the Zidock couple, Alex and JoAnn. Adding to the mix are noted columnists Ben Moyer and Linda Stiner, radio personalities Charlie Burchfield and Doyle Dietz, PA Game News regulars Tom Tatum and Tyler Frantz.

Giving advice to prospective writers are editors Jeff Mulhollem (PA Outdoor News), and Spring Gearhart (Angler and Boater Magazine). Many of these writers contributed to the development of fellow communicators by serving a term as POWA presidents.

The 2022 Annual POWA Conference is chaired by Past POWA President Don Knaus, assisted by POWA board member Linda Stager, Wellsboro Gazette columnist Chris Espenshade and Mountain Home Associate Publisher Lilace Guignard, all award-winning writers. The planning and welcoming committee was guided by POWA Executive Director Paula Piatt.