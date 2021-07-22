Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) is inviting area seniors, their family members and caregivers to a Senior Citizens Expo on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons.
“I’m so excited to be hosting the expo again after having to cancel last year,” Owlett said. “I hope seniors and their loved ones will take the time to join us and gather some really helpful information.”
The expo is open to seniors age 55 and over, as well as their family members and caregivers. It will feature dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district. Several free health screenings will also be available.
Admission to the expo is free.
The gym is located at 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro.