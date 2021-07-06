Rep. Clint Owlett’s proposal to honor Tioga County veterans with a bridge designation has been signed into law.
The measure designates the bridge located on Route 6 over the Tioga River in Mansfield, as the Mansfield Veterans Memorial Bridge.
“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who served our country to secure our safety and our freedom,” Owlett said. “Naming the bridge in honor of these heroes is a constant reminder to each of us of their patriotism and sacrifice.”
Owlett said plans are in the works to officially dedicate the bridge on Sept. 11 prior to the annual 9/11 memorial service. The dedication would take place from 10:30-11 a.m. with several of the Mansfield and Tioga County veterans, as well as Congressman Fred Keller, state Sen.Cris Dush, and the Tioga County Commissioners scheduled to attend this special event.
Owlett introduced his proposal as House Bill 155, and the measure was amended into a Senate bill that was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 64 of 2021.
Owlett previously introduced legislation, now law, to designate the Troy Area Veterans Memorial Bridge to honor veterans from Bradford County.