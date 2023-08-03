PA Farm Link announces their newest educational tool available to the public for free: The PA Farm Link Academy.

The PA Farm Link Academy currently includes eight learning modules that cover the following topics:

  • 4 P’s of Finance
  • Understanding Ag Leasing
  • PA Farm Link Overview (English and Spanish options available)
  • Starting a Food Business
  • New Farmer Programs through USDA
  • Grants and the Preferred Program
  • Business Planning
  • Natural Resources Conservation Services

Each learning module contains a set of lessons, which include an informational video and a three-question quiz to test your knowledge on the information shared in each lesson.

When all lessons are completed within a learning module, a certificate of completion is provided to the participant.

The creation of the PA Farm Link Academy was made possible through the collaboration of the following organizations: Natural Resources Conservation Services, PA Bank & Securities, PA Dept. of Agriculture, Penn State Extension, Penn State Law Center for Ag & Shale Law, Risk Management Agency, Rural Development, Small Business Development Center, and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

All eight learning modules can be accessed at pafarmlink.org/academy. For questions call 717-705-2121 or email farmland@pafarmlink.org.

