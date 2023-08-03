PA Farm Link announces their newest educational tool available to the public for free: The PA Farm Link Academy.
The PA Farm Link Academy currently includes eight learning modules that cover the following topics:
- 4 P’s of Finance
- Understanding Ag Leasing
- PA Farm Link Overview (English and Spanish options available)
- Starting a Food Business
- New Farmer Programs through USDA
- Grants and the Preferred Program
- Business Planning
- Natural Resources Conservation Services
Each learning module contains a set of lessons, which include an informational video and a three-question quiz to test your knowledge on the information shared in each lesson.
When all lessons are completed within a learning module, a certificate of completion is provided to the participant.
The creation of the PA Farm Link Academy was made possible through the collaboration of the following organizations: Natural Resources Conservation Services, PA Bank & Securities, PA Dept. of Agriculture, Penn State Extension, Penn State Law Center for Ag & Shale Law, Risk Management Agency, Rural Development, Small Business Development Center, and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
All eight learning modules can be accessed at pafarmlink.org/academy. For questions call 717-705-2121 or email farmland@pafarmlink.org.