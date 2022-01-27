Ps. Farm Link, announces a free webinar on Jan. 31 with MidAtlantic and AgChoice Farm Credit to help farmers with successful transition planning.
Brenda O’Brien of N.Y. FarmNet will be presenting the best practices to implement and pitfalls to avoid during farm succession planning.
“Understanding the importance of transition planning is the first step in the process,” said Tom Truitt, CEO at MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “By the time most farmers realize they need a plan for transitioning or exiting their business, it’s simply too late. This webinar will provide the fundamentals of a successful transition to get you started in the process.”
Participants can plan to learn the following during the one-hour webinar:
- Key elements needed for a successful and sound farm transition
- Pitfalls to avoid in the farm transition planning process
- Examples of farm family transitions
Attendees can sign up for the webinar online at mafc.com/webinar. Once registered, participants will receive all of the materials via email and can join live or watch the replay when convenient. If you have any questions you’d like our presenter to answer during the meeting, email them to webinar@mafc.com.
The webinar will be followed by a short podcast series in February, including legal and business consultant insights on farm succession. The podcasts may be found at Field Notes by AgChoice (buzzsprout.com).
Pa. Farm Link is a 501c3 organization devoted to linking Pennsylvania farmers to the future through an online database, educational programming, consultations, farm succession facilitation services and online resources. In 2021 Farm Link assisted 6,573 farmers, 1,514 acres were available through the database and farmers sought acres for production purposes. Pa. Farm Link’s work is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and various grant programs.