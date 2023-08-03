If you are turning 65 or are new to medicare, you can attend the Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon for a Medicare 101 Seminar.
Hollie Irvine, PA MEDI coordinator from B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, will present Medicare information in a way that is easy to understand. As the PA MEDI coordinator, Irvine helps people understand Medicare in an unbiased way that will leave them more knowledgeable about Medicare choices and enrollment options.
This seminar will be held at the Tokishi Training Center located at 124 Nypum Drive in Wellsboro.
Reservations are required for this event, as seating is limited. Call 570-265-6121 or 800-982-4346 to reserve your seat, no later than Friday, Aug. 25.
This event is being hosted by PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources.
For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, call 800-982-4346.