Representatives from PA’s Medicare Education and Decision Insight program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. remain available by phone to counsel individuals regarding Medicare, Medicaid, Advantage Plans, Medigap/Supplement, prescription plans and the Pennsylvania PACE program.
Information is available on the numerous medical insurance and prescription drug eligibility programs available. Assistance with the completion of various medical forms and applications is also available.
Apprise representatives are available to discuss insurance and prescription medicine issues for Medicare beneficiaries of all ages, and to advocate for individuals as necessary. This service is confidential and offered at no cost.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and the PA MEDI Program are looking for interested individuals to join the PA MEDI team. We enjoy helping individuals navigate the insurance field and find money saving avenues for their health and prescription needs. If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, call 1-800-982-4346 to learn more. You can do as much or as little as your volunteer time allows.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 1-800-982-4346.