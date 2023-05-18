The PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region have announced their joint effort to host a Maker’s Market on Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival.
The Maker’s Market will promote regional crafters, artisans and agricultural producers from a variety of artistic disciplines. Photographers, woodworkers, soap makers, wineries and breweries and artists of all kinds are invited and encouraged to participate as a vendor in the Maker’s Market.
“We are excited to partner with the PA Heritage Festival to provide the opportunity to showcase the talented artisans who live and work within this region,” said Erin Morey, PA Route 6 Artisan Trail Coordinator. Each year, PA Route 6 publishes a map with the current year’s trail members.
The 2023 map, released in April, features more than 90 artisans from across Route 6. This is a record number of members.
“The EMHR is proud to partner with our fellow Heritage Area, the PA Route 6 Alliance, in putting on this Maker’s Market,” said Cain Chamberlin, EMHR executive director. “As part of our agricultural theme of ‘Living with the Land’, we strive to promote our rural culture and connect with those who continue the longstanding tradition of farming in our area.
“It is our hope this event will not only bring attention to our agricultural heritage and support local businesses along the Route 6 corridor, but also bolster the PA Route 6 Alliance’s Artisan Trail program.”
The PA Heritage Festival is a weekend-long event with Civil War reenactments, demonstrations and an arts and crafts show. Admission is free.
All artisans residing within the PA Route 6 corridor or Endless Mountains region are invited to participate in the Maker’s Market. Vendors do not have to be current members of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program.
For more information about the Maker’s Market and a full list of events throughout the PA Route 6 corridor, visit www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or call 814-435-7706.