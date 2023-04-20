The nonprofit PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship reopened its PA Wilds Conservation Shop mobile unit at Leonard Harrison State Park on April 10.
PA Wilds Conservation Shops are mission-driven gift shops focused on selling regionally-made and value-added products, including those made in Tioga County. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources project to renovate and upgrade the park’s visitor center and parking will relocate the Conservation Shop inside the center. This $3.4M project is slated to start this summer.
The Leonard Harrison shop is the second in the PA Wilds, with the flagship store opening at Kinzua Bridge State Park in 2016. PA Wilds Conservation Shops create meaningful business opportunities for regional artisans, drive foot traffic to area businesses and attractions and raise funds for conservation.
The PA Wilds is a state-designated tourism region and Conservation Landscape known for being home to more than two million acres of public lands and some of the most unique outdoor recreation experiences in the Commonwealth.
Twenty years ago, the state launched an initiative to establish the region as a premier outdoor recreation destination under the PA Wilds brand to diversify the region’s distressed economy, inspire stewardship, improve quality of life, attract investment and retain population.
The regional strategy has many components, including recreation infrastructure and small business development, branding and marketing, regional planning and community character and natural resource stewardship.
The PA Wilds Center is the coordinating nonprofit for the state-backed regional strategy. Hundreds of organizations and businesses across the region contribute to the PA Wilds strategy, including Tioga County government and Visit Potter-Tioga.
Tioga County is a founding member of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement that brings the region’s counties together around the PA Wilds effort. Tioga County government was involved in regional work during the Build Back Better Regional Challenge in 2021, when PA Wilds Center was a lead applicant on a $50M grant request that included funding for the Marsh Creek Greenway/Pine Creek Rail Trail extension project.
Tioga County has joined the Wilds Cooperative of PA as a community partner to take advantage of branding and marketing support for the trailheadand has expressed commitment to helping county businesses and nonprofits leverage PA Wilds opportunities.
The Wilds Cooperative of PA is free and is the entry point to accessing PA Wilds tools, networks, opportunities, marketing, branding and commerce platforms. Over 500 businesses and organizations participate in the network. For more information or to join the PA Wilds Center visit www.PAWildsCenter.org.