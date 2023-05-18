The PA Wilds Conservation Shop Mobile Unit has opened for the season at Hills Creek State Park, starting May 5. The shop was relocated due to construction that is scheduled at Leonard Harrison State Park.
Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The shop is next to the concession stand.
Located in Tioga County in the Pine Creek Valley and PA Grand Canyon landscape of the PA Wilds, the 407-acre Hills Creek State Park abounds in wildlife and beautiful sights. Osprey, loon, and waterfowl visit the lake that boasts a variety of warm-water fish species. The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Leonard Harrison State Park will experience construction and renovations from mid-May until the beginning of September. During this time, the PA Wilds Conservation Shop mobile unit will remain at Hills Creek State Park.
The Center’s PA Wilds Conservation Shops are mission-driven gift shops that improve market access for rural entrepreneurs by sourcing 90% of their inventory from rural makers and businesses in the 13-county PA Wilds and intentionally passing foot traffic to area businesses and attractions and raising funds for conservation.
To learn more about the WCO, visit www.WildsCoPA.org. Explore the PA Wilds at www.pawilds.com.