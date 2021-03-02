The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship announced Monday it is opening its second PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Leonard Harrison State Park via a mobile unit this summer.
The shop will expand visitor services at the state park and improve market access for rural entrepreneurs and businesses.
“Tioga County has long been a leader in the regional effort to grow nature and heritage tourism, and we are super excited to finally be building a staff presence there to work more closely with local partners and businesses,” said PA Wilds Center Founder and CEO Ta Enos. “We are doing almost 15 times our population in day-trip visitors. COVID has only increased the pressure on our state parks as more people flock to public lands.”
The PA Wilds Center, a nonprofit, piloted its first Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County in 2016 through a partnership with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The store focus is on selling local products made in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
Store staff also operate a charity checkout campaign to support state park and forest improvements in the PA Wilds; and are trained to help orient visitors to the larger PA Wilds region and connect them to area restaurants, lodging, attractions and trip planning resources like local visitor bureaus.
The center’s goal, according to Enos, is to expand from one unit of the PA Wilds Conservation Shop to six over the next decade.
The nonprofit is also launching an online marketplace this summer that will allow rural businesses to sell directly to consumers.
“Our unique and impactful partnership with the PA Wilds Center is what DCNR’s Conservation Landscape Program is all about and why it has become a national model,” said Meredith Hill, DCNR Director of the Conservation Landscape Program. “Our collaboration around these PA Wilds Conservation Shops helps DCNR meet a real and growing visitor demand for PA Wilds branded and locally-crafted products as well as for consistent information and expectations for travel and outdoor recreation opportunities in the region. We simply could not offer these services without our partnership with the Center.”
The first phase of the PA Wilds Conservation Shop’s presence at Leonard Harrison State Park will be a mobile unit with a Memorial Day weekend opening planned.
The mobile store will be in place for 2021 and likely 2022 as DCNR begins major renovations at the park.
The center will transition to a full brick-and-mortar store once construction is completed. The nonprofit is now accepting applications for full- and part-time positions at the new location. (View job opportunities at pawildscenter.org/careers.)
The mobile unit and start-up inventory for the new location is funded in part by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
The physical and online stores focus on selling locally-made and value-added products that are PA Wilds branded or inspired.
The primary product line is sourced from The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, a network of more than 375 local businesses and organizations from across the PA Wilds.
More than 30 businesses in Tioga County are currently in the Wilds Cooperative and three sell products at the Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park.
To join the cooperative, visit pawilds.com.