In response to a proposal from the Maryland Air National Guard to conduct low-altitude military training over a portion of the Pennsylvania Wilds, the nonprofit that promotes the 13-county region as an outdoor recreation destination is asking the ANG to conduct public meetings in the affected counties.
The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship has invited other organizations to sign on to the request.
“There is concern that the ANG has not done adequate outreach to educate the public on the proposed Duke Low MOA and the potential impacts. There is also concern that the issuance of a ‘Finding of No Significant Impact’ would be premature,” said Ta Enos, PA Wilds Center CEO. “We are asking organizations to sign on to this letter in support of the Air National Guard hosting public meetings in each of the impacted counties — Cameron, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Potter and Tioga — to provide informative presentations and offer opportunity for input and questions.”
The ANG seeks to control airspace by establishing the Duke Low Military Operating Area. This MOA proposal would permit training units to fly as low as 100 feet above ground level for up to 170 days per year. Training is now limited to 8,000 feet above mean sea level — or 6,000-7,000 AGL.
The ANG released the Draft Environmental Assessment and has issued a draft Finding of No Significant Impact. The FONSI states that the ANG finds that the increased, low-altitude flying of A10s, F-16s and other military aircraft will have no significant impact on the welfare of the region.
“Our understanding is this proposed MOA means residents and visitors in these counties could hear and see A-10Cs, F-16s and other military aircraft flying very low over their homes, cabins or popular outdoor recreation destinations multiple times per day every other day of the year, if not more frequently, for many years to come,” Enos said.
The public comment period for the Draft Environmental Assessment is open until Dec. 15.
“PA Wilds Center has asked the ANG to do a full, more robust, Environmental Impact Statement so we can all better understand what the impacts will be,” Enos said.
The PA Wilds Center’s letter to the ANG can be viewed at www.PAWildsCenter.org.
In addition to submitting its comments asking for a more robust Environmental Impact Statement, the PA Wilds Center is also coordinating the sign-on letter requesting public meetings.
“The draft EA raises questions that are not answered in the document and relies heavily on military jargon and technical terms that are no doubt foreign to most residents,” Enos said. “It would help to have in-person meetings so the public can ask questions and hear from the Air National Guard directly.”
Enos said close to two dozen organizations have already signed on requesting public meetings,.
To read or sign the letter requesting public meetings, visit the online form by Nov. 19 at https://bit.ly/pa-wilds-low-moa-letter.
The ANG’s Draft EA can be viewed at: www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/. The public comment period closes Dec. 15.