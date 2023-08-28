PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. announces it will hold a grand opening for the PA Wilds Media Lab on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The public is invited to view the space and learn about the partnerships that made it possible during a grand opening open house from 1-4 p.m. at the facility. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony with speakers will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Located at 61 N. Fraley St., 2nd Floor, Kane, the PA Wilds Media Lab is one of the first brick-and-mortar facilities operated by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center), the nonprofit charged with promoting the rural 13-county region as a premier outdoor recreation destination to stimulate and help revitalize rural economies.
The PA Wilds Media Lab will feature tools, technologies and classroom space to support the nonprofit’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem and its regional partnership work. Artisans, small business owners and organizations who are participating in the Wilds Cooperative of PA will be able to utilize these resources and learn from each other in this space.
Following the grand opening, the Media Lab will be open by appointment only during normal business hours Monday through Thursday. A reservation system for using the space will be available at WildsCoPA.org/media-lab.
Renovations to the 5,000-square-foot Media Lab space began in April 2019, when a Request for Proposals seeking a construction firm was issued. J.A. Luciano & Sons Builders of Bradford was selected for the project. Work began in December 2019; however, workforce and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic delayed the project’s construction timeline and opening.
The site of the Media Lab was chosen due to its proximity to the PA Wilds Center as well as the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park. Situated on the second floor of an older Main Street-type building, the PA Wilds Media Lab renovation serves as an energy-efficiency model for similar enhancements in rural downtowns across the PA Wilds and beyond.
Learn more at WildsCoPA.org/media-lab/.