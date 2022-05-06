A Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast will benefit the Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew.
The breakfast is this Sunday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wellsboro Fireman's Annex at 21 East Ave., Wellsboro. Proceeds from the benefit will assist the wildfire crew in suppressing wildfires both locally and in other areas of the state.
Diners can walk-in or pre-purchase tickets. Pre-sold breakfast tickets will receive a free raffle ticket. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for mothers, $4 for children and free for children under age 4.
To purchase a breakfast ticket in advance, call Kristen Patt at 570-439-2840.