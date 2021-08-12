The USDA is providing critical support to timber harvesting and hauling businesses impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak through the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program.
PATHH aids businesses that suffered a gross revenue loss of at least 10% between Jan. 1-Dec. 1, 2020 compared to the same period, Jan. 1-Dec. 1, 2019. The Tioga County Farm Service Agency is accepting applications for PATHH now through Oct. 15, as announced by Pamela Reese, county executive director.
To be eligible for payments, individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from one or more of the following: cutting timber, transporting timber, and/or processing of wood on-site on forest land, such as chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.
Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%. December gross revenues are not included in either year.
FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved. A second payment will be made after the signup period has ended based upon remaining PATHH funds.
Loggers and truckers can apply for PATHH by completing form FSA-1118, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program application, and certifying their gross revenue for 2019 and 2020 on the application. Additional documentation may be required.
Visit farmers.gov/pathh for more information on how to apply or contact the Tioga County Farm Service Agency at 570-724-4812 (ext. 2) of stop in the office at 50 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro.
Applications can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. To find a local FSA office, loggers and truckers can visit farmers.gov/service-locator. They can also call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.