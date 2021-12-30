During November, students at Partners In Progress, Inc. Transition House collected donations with the plans of putting together Blessing Bags to donate to the Tioga County Homeless Initiative.
The response from Partners’ friends, family, and community was overwhelming. PIP was able to put together 28 individual gallon-size bags for men and 27 for woman.
These bags included items such as, wash clothes, brushes/combs, a wide variety of hygiene products, chap stick, snacks, socks, gloves, hats, hand warmers, and so much more. PIP was even able to put together several mini first aid kits, dental hygiene kits, feminine hygiene kits and single snack packs.
The group also had a tote filled with full-size products (shampoo, conditioner, tissues, toothpaste, lotion, hand sanitizer, etc.) to donate, along with several new clothing items.
PIP thanks everyone who donated; the staff at the Homeless Initiative were very appreciative of all that PIP delivered.