A year ago, many people were rushing to find personal protective equipment, seeing empty shelves in the stores and feeling incredibly uncertain about the future.
A global pandemic was declared and everyone had to adjust to the new normal of wearing masks, disinfecting every surface and avoiding hugs.
The staff at Partners In Progress has shown remarkable resilience not just in adapting to the rapidly-changing CDC guidelines, but in finding ways to keep those it serves healthy and safe.
Studies are showing that intellectual disability is the second highest risk factor – after old age – for dying from COVID-19.
Despite the interruption, PIP continues to advocate for those it serves, assisting them to live everyday lives within their community like any other resident of Tioga County.
As unexpected and unwanted as this anniversary is, PIP chooses to celebrate the positive – its staff, board of directors, local communities, individuals and families it serves – are super heroes in aiding the company to out on the other side stronger, wiser and healthy.