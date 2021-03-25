Partners In Progress thanks the Mansfield community for the mayoral proclamation declaring March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.
Shining a light on the abilities of those with developmental disabilities helps to create an inclusive, accepting community – where many people want to live.
“It’s necessary to educate the community on what a person with a disability can accomplish – we prove it here every day,” said PIP’s Executive Director K. Irene Morgan.