Velveeta, Penn State’s premier party band, will perform a variety of 1980s and 1990s pop and rock tunes and a mix of today’s music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

Velveeta performed for the first time at the Deane Center on May 8, 2021 after their 2020 concert was rescheduled and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their high energy, hard rocking show keeps the band in demand. “This marks the band’s second performance in Wellsboro,” said Amy Welch, Deane Center executive director. “Velveeta’s concert in 2021 sold out and it looks like that may happen this time, too. Currently, we have tables that seat up to four people each that can be reserved as well as some individual seating.”

The band includes Brian Kriley, lead guitarist; John “Bones” Harper, drummer; Brent Martin, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist; and Adam Becker, bass guitarist. Becker has been with the band for three years, since 2019.

In 1995, Martin approached Kriley, Harper, Mike Lee and John Matthews who were performing as a grunge-inspired band, called Broken. He asked if they would join him in performing as a new band he called Velveeta. Although Broken had some success, the band members weren’t able to make a living performing their original music.

In August 1995, Martin, Kriley, Harper, Matthews and Lee played their first gig together as a cover band with a twist.

“We decided to try this experiment to see if we could play these songs that nobody else would touch—stuff that was considered very uncool at the time,” said Martin. “It was like fishing: You throw a certain type of bait out there and see if they bite.”

The bait was mostly 1980s classics like “Come On Eileen” and “Jessie’s Girl,” songs that the band put through a “grunge filter,” as Kriley puts it, but stayed largely faithful to the originals. “Our fun, little side project was to play some cheesy ‘80s music,” he said.

Within months, most of the band members were able to quit their day jobs. “It exploded,” said Martin. “It was a unique live music experience. In those days, nobody else was doing it.”

Velveeta’s approach has proven to have staying power, as the band remains a favorite in State College and pretty much anywhere Penn State students and alumni congregate at venues across the Mid-Atlantic region. ‘We never intended Velveeta to be serious content—hence the name,” said Martin. “We just want it to be fun.”

Audience members may bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table. For tickets or for more information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.