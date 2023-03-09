Nashville recording artist Patrick Cole will appear and perform the National Anthem at the March Sprint Madness event at BAPS Speedway in York Haven on Sunday, March 26.
Cole has just released his new Nashville-produced album titled “Freedom,” dedicated to veterans and the men and women who protect this nation. The first single, “Freedom,” is already receiving national airplay.
For more info on Patrick Cole, visit www.colecountry.net. For more info on the BAPS Sprint Car event, visit www.bapsmotorspeedway.com/schedules/event/449928.
After winning numerous vocal competitions across the U.S., Cole has recorded 10 new songs in Nashville, with his Ronnie Dunn-style vocals in the forefront. It’s been a long road from small-town central Pennsylvania to Nashville for Patrick Cole. In fact, one could write a country song about it.
By day, he’s worked as a stone mason and, by night, he’s been singing his songs wherever there’s a stage that will let him. Laying bricks in the bitter cold and scorching sun gives a man a lot of time to think, or in Patrick’s case, write songs. After suffering a back injury in a construction accident, Cole decided to pursue his singing career with new vigor.
On the new album, Cole explores themes of love and loss with the uptempo “My World,” “Baby Come On” and “Uncharted Ground,” with the sublime ballads “Vegas Sky” and “Give Me You,” and with the mid-tempo “Show Me The Way.” He shows his country rocker side on the blazing “Blame It On The Whiskey” and shows his classic country side with “Keepin On” and “Wishbone.”
Listen to the new album Freedom at https://thebandcole.bandcamp.com/album/freedom.
See the video for the first single “Freedom” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLBqldjfBN4.
See the new video for the song “Give Me You” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbI_OpOn-vE.