Mansfield artist Paul Bozzo will present a display of his “Double Exposures” photographs in the Atrium Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 24.
A wine and cheese reception with the artist will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.
Bozzo is well-known for his textured paintings, a style which he has been developing for 50 years. This show takes his art in a new direction. Bozzo is also a photographer, and during the ”Spring of Covid” in 2020, he began experimenting with digital photography techniques to develop ways of combining images of his paintings with his landscape photography. This results in a layered image with the painting showing through the photograph. Bozzo enjoys the moods and color combinations that result.
Starting with this show in April, the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The Gallery will be closed on Mondays, and when changing exhibits. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the Gmeiner is always free.
For more information, contact the director at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.