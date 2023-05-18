Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its spring 2023 graduates.
Commencement ceremonies were held Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, at the Community Arts Center. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Penn State.
The local award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:
Accounting Faculty Award, presented to a graduate on the basis of academic standing for exceptional achievement in accounting: Emma Leigh Ann Stahl, Cogan Station, accounting.
West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association Award, presented to graduates in building construction technology with outstanding GPAs, strong work ethic, ability to communicate well with faculty and a strong commitment to the residential building industry: Isaac Matthew Hernandez, Monroe Township, N.J., residential construction technology & management and building construction technology; Hudson Nathaniel Pase, Lanse, building construction technology; Nathan Totsky, Waymart, electrical construction; Kyle Spoor, Thompson, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis; and Benjamin J. Mays, Tioga, heating, ventilation & air conditioning technology and plumbing.
The Larry A. Ward Excellence in Mechatronics Award, presented to a graduate of an electromechanical and/or mechatronics major who has demonstrated outstanding ability and achievement in the field: Kiernan D. Kennedy, Elkland, mechatronics technology.
Ewing W. Muesler Award, presented to the graduate showing the highest degree of proficiency in the diesel technology major: Josh C. Hultz, Millerton, diesel technology.
