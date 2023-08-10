Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its Summer 2023 graduates.
A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Locally, the Paramedic Director’s Award, presented to the graduate who has the highest GPA and demonstrates superior performance in all phases of the paramedic curriculum: classroom, clinical and field, went to Elizabeth Anne Goodrich, Middlebury Center, paramedic science.
