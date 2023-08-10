Summer graduates earn awards

College-wide honors were presented to four imminent graduates during an Excellence in Student Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony, held Aug. 4. From left are Joanna K. Flynn, interim vice president for academic affairs and provost; Nicole B. Cowperthwait, who received the Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award; Alicia Marie Freed and Gabrielle Renee Fries, recipients of the Lewis H. Bardo Memorial Award; Kathryn Ann Plankenhorn, who received the President’s Award; and President Michael J. Reed.

Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its Summer 2023 graduates.

A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

Locally, the Paramedic Director’s Award, presented to the graduate who has the highest GPA and demonstrates superior performance in all phases of the paramedic curriculum: classroom, clinical and field, went to Elizabeth Anne Goodrich, Middlebury Center, paramedic science.

