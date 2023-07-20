Pennsylvania College of Technology is the recipient of a $2 million federal grant to enhance infrastructure-related academic and workforce development programs.
Awarded by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, the grant aims to attract and upskill the current and future workforce to meet the increasing demand for clean energy, architecture, construction and concrete science professionals.
Penn College is matching the $2 million grant for a $4 million budget to be allocated over 60 months. Initiatives include constructing an 1,800-square-foot Clean Energy Center house, to train home-energy professionals with in-demand skills and certifications, and updating the Carl Building Technologies Center and its instructional labs, to improve learning experiences for students enrolled in programs related to building construction, service and maintenance.
“This project will literally transform our building construction instructional areas, expand opportunities for integration with industry and enhance the student’s experience. The new industry showroom and materials library at the entrance to the project will augment existing experiential learning opportunities and stimulate cross-departmental collaboration,” said Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies.
The grant will support applied technology careers through programmatic investments. A longtime provider of residential construction education, the college will develop a commercial construction degree program to meet the growing need for commercial construction workers.
In addition, the college’s nationally recognized Clean Energy Center – a provider of accredited training and technical assistance to clean energy professionals in the solar photovoltaic and residential and commercial building retrofit sectors – will target unskilled and displaced workers for introductory Building Green Futures programs. The programs will be offered at no cost to students and are intended to produce a pipeline of skilled workers for the construction and energy sectors.
The college estimates the grant will result in the creation or retention of more than 435 jobs throughout the region.
Through the grant, the college also plans to address the awareness gap plaguing the skilled trades. High school students are often unaware of the rewarding career opportunities in the sector or have misconceptions regarding the nature of the jobs. The college will develop and administer a variety of unique camps and training opportunities to expose students and teachers to the avenues opened by applied technology degrees.
The timeline to initiate the various projects facilitated by the grant will be developed in the next few weeks, according to Munro.
