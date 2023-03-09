Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 3 recently highlighted the 109 projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the nine-county region.
The department anticipates investing more than $275 million this year in PennDOT Engineering District 3 region spanning Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
This investment includes rehabilitating, reconstructing, and resurfacing 162 miles of highways and working on 31 bridge projects.
Notable projects that are expected to begin this year in this region include:
Bradford County
- Route 6 rehabilitation between Sugar Creek and Gulf Road in Troy Township, Bradford County, ($6.5 million); and
Lycoming County
- Route 4001 bridge rehabilitation over Little Pine Creek in Pine Township, Lycoming County, ($12 million).
Tioga County
- Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) intersection realignment project in Charleston Township, Tioga County, ($2.7 million);
- Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($1.3 million); and
- Route 49 bridge preservation over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($824,000).
As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate many work zones and are urged to keep in mind the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions.
Information about infrastructure in District 3, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.