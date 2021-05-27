The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that, due to the most recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, beginning Tuesday, June 1, additional driver license centers throughout the central part of the state will reopen for driver licensing and photo services.
In May 2020, PennDOT began reopening of headquarter-based driver license centers, temporarily extending days of operation to five days weekly at all reopened locations while travel centers remained closed. This decision was made as a direct result of COVID-19, to mitigate the spread of the virus, and the need to protect the safety of PennDOT’s customers and employees.
With the reopening of travel centers for driver licensing services, PennDOT locations with extended days of operation will also change on June 1.
The Wellsboro Driver License Center at 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro, will be open on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.