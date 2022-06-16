Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague commended students from five Pennsylvania colleges and universities who are moving on to the second round in the 2022 Conference of State Banking Supervisors (CSBS) Community Bank Case Study Competition.

“Teams this year were asked to analyze the environment for community banks over the past decade and forecast what community banking will look like over the next ten years,” said Vague.

“Community banks across Pennsylvania have and will continue to provide an outsized role in the success of the commonwealth in how they serve and meet the needs of their communities. I applaud all of the students for their meticulous commitment to the study of community banks.”

Teams from the following Pennsylvania colleges and universities moved to the second round of the competition:

Bloomsburg University (Bloomsburg, Columbia County) working with First Citizens Community Bank.

Grove City College (Grove City, Mercer County) working with Mars Bank.

Kutztown University – Team 1 (Kutztown, Berks County) working with New Tripoli Bank.

Mansfield University (Mansfield, Tioga County) working with C&N Bank.

Ursinus College (Collegeville, Montgomery County) working with The Victory Bank.

Since launching in 2016, more than 50 teams from 30 Pennsylvania colleges and universities have competed in the Community Bank Case Study Competition. Of the sixteen second round teams, Pennsylvania had more schools represented than any other state.

The top three scoring teams will be announced in July. For more information on the 2022 Community Bank Case Study Competition, visit csbs.org/bankcasestudy.