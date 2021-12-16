Partners In Progress, Inc. nominated Penny Strong for the Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability “We are Worth It” awards. She was selected to receive the award in the Northeast Region.
Since 2011, Strong has held numerous positions within PIP: janitorial crew supervisor, thrift store job coach, transition house support staff, Since 2018 she has been an extraordinary residential direct support provider.
Deeply cherished by her fellow staff and the residents, she is always up for any challenge. Described as kind, friendly and possessing an enthusiastic spirit, she puts a smile on everyone’s face.
Strong is the ultimate direct support provider, using her talents in everything she does. Her serenity is contagious to her peers and those she serves. Always ready to lend a hand or just sit and listen, no task is out of reach for Strong. She engaged one resident to paint the house deck, another to plant flowers to beautify the front of the house. Nutritional lessons are frequent and necessary with the residents of this group home and Strong makes them fun as well as educational.
Innovative in her approach to her work, she engaged her residents and researched, designed, planted and now is harvesting several raised garden beds to meet the unique nutritional needs of those she serves. During COVID shutdowns, Strong ensured her individuals attended church virtually or in the parking lot. Strong now joins her individuals at church each week and supports them in many ways throughout the week between Sunday services.
Strong enjoys engaging the residents with games, reading and cards that she brings from home for their entertainment. On her days off, she has hosted the group home at her home for cook outs, campfires and sing-alongs. Some of the resident’s fondest memories are spending time at Strong’s home enjoying the outdoors and group activities.
A constant role model for staff, Strong is frequently paired with new hires to model, mentor and teach.
She promotes community integration professionally as well as personally and is always willing to education the public.
Always mindful of Partner’s vision – empowering individuals to succeed – she continuously convinces all the individuals they are valued, and nothing is out of reach.