On Thursday, March 11, the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund campaign announced it had reached its $50,000 goal.
Hamilton-Gibson Productions Operations Coordinator Bev Dochstader completed the official tally on Monday, March 15.
As of March 15, $11,581 was raised in the public phase, taking the overall total of the campaign to $56,386. Additional funds may still be coming in.
Carol Cacchione, HG’s Fundraising and Sponsorship Committee chair in 2020, and Larry Biddison are co-leaders of the campaign’s silent phase that began last October.
“Our primitive and outdated sound and lighting systems are woefully inadequate,” said Biddison. “During this pandemic pause in live productions, Zoom technology has become an important new avenue for sustaining HG. We are already using a new laptop purchased with money from the silent campaign. Personally, as a hearing impaired oldster, I’m looking forward to having amplified sound, both for stage plays and radio plays through our new hearing assistance system.”
“Gabe Hakvaag, our current tech guru, and Herb Johnson, our board president, will play significant roles in ensuring the equipment is purchased and installed and main stage and back stage improvements are made,” said Cacchione. “Contributions to Steve’s fund mean we can expand and deliver on our mission statement to provide opportunities for people of all ages to enrich and empower their lives through community performing arts,” she said.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment of this area in supporting the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund,” said Kacy Hagan, the HG Fundraising Committee chair and leader of the campaign’s public phase. “Regardless of whether someone made a large or small donation, every dollar counts and shows how important Hamilton-Gibson is to this area and what a truly exceptional community we live in,” she said.
“Our plan is to continue Steve’s fund because technology is ever-changing,” said Hagan. “That’s why it is important that we have this fund set up to raise money to cover upgrades needed over time. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to provide a high quality audience experience for each production.
“I believe the creation of this fund honors Steve’s memory in the best way possible. It will make his efforts to upgrade our audiovisual equipment a reality and ensure we can continue to invest in these technologies in the future,” said Hagan.
“Steve and I worked closely on many HG projects from hanging backdrops in school auditoriums to designing lighting plots in the Warehouse Theatre to exploring a sound plot for scene changes,” said Thomas Putnam, artistic director and founder of Hamilton-Gibson Productions.
“He would be happy that money is coming in to accomplish his dream of upgrading all of the tech equipment,” said Putnam.
For more information, contact Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or hamiltongibson@gmail.com.