Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will hold its 18th annual Pet Photos with Santa at three different locations in December. This tradition has become increasingly popular each year. Santa will be there to pose with your dog, cat, snake, guinea pig, goat, chicken or whatever animal you choose to bring. In past years, Santa has also had his photo taken with children/grandchildren as well.
This year, the event will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Friday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at Rockwell’s in Wellsboro.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Mansfield.
- Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hall’s Lumber on Rt. 287 outside of Tioga.
For a $5 donation you will receive a 4- by 6-inch cardstock framed photo, and for a $10 donation an 8- by 10-inch cardstock framed photo will be printed. All proceeds will benefit the animals at Second Chance’s Heading Home Center for stray and abandoned animals in Middlebury Township.
For more information call 570-376-3646, visit on Facebook or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com.