This Friday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Pet Photos with Santa will be at Rockwell’s Feed Farm and Pet Supply at 1943 Shumway Hill Road, just off Route 6 near Wellsboro; this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield; and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hall’s Lumber and Hardware at 18759 Route 287 at the Route 328 intersection at Tioga Junction.
Santa will pose with animals of all types as well as with children and adults.
For a $5 donation, receive a 4-inch by 6-inch cardstock framed color photo, and for a $10 donation, one that is 8-inch by 10-inches.
Email secondchanceAs@yahoo.com, call 570-376-3646, or visit Second Chance’s Heading Home Center’s Facebook page for more information.