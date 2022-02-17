Even as people age, their desire for animal companionship never fades.

Sue Cook, founder of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries in Tioga County, said a quarter of all adoptions of cats and dogs are by older adults.

“Usually it’s because they lost an animal that died. They need something to fill that void in their lives,” Cook said.

One thing that can be challenging for older adults is paying for all the things associated with having a pet — vaccines, food, spaying/neutering, veterinarian bills — while on a fixed income.

“When we first started in 2001 — before we even had a shelter — we wanted to help the community in some way,” Cook said about the development of the Compassion Program. “Just from talking to people and people sharing needs, we knew there was a need for seniors for help with vet costs because they’re in a fixed income.”

The program began in 2003 and has proven itself, especially as veterinarian costs have continued to rise, Cook said. It is open to seniors, people with disabilities and others who have special needs.

Those seeking assistance with costs of keeping a pet can receive up to $150 a year for veterinarian bills or to purchase pet food. Second Chance will cover 40% of a veterinarian bill, so people may receive assistance more than once before reaching the $150 cap.

About 50 pet owners — some of whom own multiple pets — receive aid through the Compassion Program each year. Funding for the Compassion Program comes from donations.

“It’s in our mission,” Cook said. “We’re there to help communities and animals.”

The Potter County Animal Assistance Project will, for seniors, veterans and low-income county residents, provide vouchers for free spaying or neuter ing for dogs and cats, free rabies vaccine and medication needed to de-flea the pet. For an application, call 814-503-1388. Once the request is approved, a voucher will be mailed to the applicant who will then call a veterinarian to schedule an appointment.

Fostering animals is rare for the organization these days. When it does, it is usually to give an older and/or terminally ill animal a home environment at the end of life.

Charlotte Opie brought home Pawlette, a 12 or 13-year-old beagle mix, just before Christmas. Pawlette came to the shelter as a stray. Several masses were discovered during the routine veterinarian check.

Pawlette stayed at the Second Chance shelter outside Tioga for several weeks, sleeping 15-20 hours a day. And then she met Opie.

Opie’s two dogs — one age 17, the other 13 — both died in 2021.

“I decided being as old as I am that I didn’t want a permanent dog in my life to pass on for someone else to take care of so I would foster,” said Opie, who turns 80 this year.

She called Second Chance which, upon learning of her situation, thought Pawlette might be an option.

“They decided they wanted me to come over and meet Pawlette. Four days later, Pawlette and I were riding home,” Opie said.

The formerly lethargic dog has a new lease on life and is getting on well with three cats and two other dogs who live in the household shared by Opie, her mother-in-law and her daughter and son-in-law.

Not only is Pawlette more active, so is Opie.

“Since I lost my other two, I didn’t have any reason to get up early, to go outside, to enjoy fresh air. Since I got her, when she’s ready to go, I’m ready to go,” Opie said.

The emotional aspect also plays a role.

“Pets bring joy. They bring happiness. They bring unconditional love,” she said. “You could be in the worse mood and walk into your house. They get near you and understand what’s going on. They know. They comfort you. They just give so much and they put another step into your life.”

Kris Arbogast owns and operates Teacher’s Pet Rescue, a shelter for dogs in Coudersport. About 40% of the people who adopted one or more of the 100 dogs last year was an older adult, she said. Many times it is to replace another pet that died.

“Usually they want something low key. I encourage them to get a smaller dog because I don’t want them to to be knocked over. Usually they want a little lap dog for company,” said Arbogast.

The new adopter see a benefit emotionally and physically, she said.

“I get calls from family members saying how much better of a mood their parent is in. It keeps them busy and happy,” Arbogast said.

The pets also benefit.

“The animals, they love it. I do everything I can for them here, but it’s not like living at home. They get toys, they get played with, they get fed well,” she said.

There’s usually a $150 adoption fee, but Arbogast is willing to work with someone she feels will be a good match.

“I try to accommodate people’s incomes. To me, I would rather have a dog in a good home than sitting here in the kennel. I don’t want it to be about the cost,” she said.

She also has dog food available for anyone who needs food for a pet — seniors, people with disabilities or just financial hardship.

Pets also bring about a change for those who are no longer able to keep them, said Second Chance volunteer Jim Howe.

Second Chance takes animals to The Green Home, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Wellsboro, twice a month. There are generally between 20-30 residents at the gatherings.

Most recently, he took a cat, Don Juan, along with his Bernese mountain dog.

“The look on their faces when that cat sits on their laps” is heartwarming, said Howe. The residents will stroke and cuddle the animals.

“It’s so great to see it and they love to see us come,” he said. “Some of them have had cats and dogs and they have their stories. One man who could hardly do anything. He was able to put his hands up and pet this cat. Another lady when I put the cat down on her lap, the cat fell asleep. You could see the cat made her day.”

Pre-COVID, Second Chance was visiting the nursing home about once a month. After a year of being away, the organization resumed its visits, now going every other Wednesday.

For more information, visit Second Chance at www.secondchanceas.org, call 570-376-3646 or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com or Teacher’s Pet at www.facebook.com/teacherspetrescue or call 814-274-0383.