At the March 14 Grand Canyon Photography Club meeting, there will be a panel discussion on preparing prints for exhibit.
The panel presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro after a short business meeting. Meetings are open to the public.
Long-time members and exhibitors Mia Lisa Anderson, Bob Bair and Gary Thompson will be joined by new member Tana Carpenter to offer thoughts and advice on getting ready for the club exhibit to be held in June of this year.
“There’s a lot to think about as you prepare for exhibition,” said past president Anderson. “Hopefully our panel will have some helpful insights to offer our members.”
The group plans to explain how they each get prints ready, describing how they print, mat and frame their works. Questions will be entertained from the audience. If time permits, Anderson will also demonstrate her technique for creating digital mats for her photographs.
The June exhibit will be GCPC’s 11th show at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. Exhibit dates are June 3-25.